Best Pet-Friendly Hotels In Lake Charles, LA

Going on a trip is always more involved if you are a pet owner like me. You have to make arrangements for your four-legged friends before you go. Whether they are staying home with a family member, a dog sitter, or boarding at the vet, it's always a little hectic, and you miss them while you're away.

I don't know about you, but I hate to bring my boys to the vet for long stays, and I'm it's not their favorite place either. More than that, I cringe when I get the bill! It costs a ton of money to board animals these days. Like most pet owners, I would love to bring them with me.

Unless I am going overseas or taking a trip with people outside of my family circle, that is what I do. I bring my boys along for the ride. That's because more hotels have become pet friendly over the past two years. I know I speak for pet parents everywhere when I say THANK YOU!

According to tripswithpets.com more than half of all major hotel brands nationwide are 100% pet friendly. Nearly all the Hilton brands like Homewood Suites, Home2Suites, Canopy, Tru, Embassy Suites, Hampton Inn, and Hilton Garden Inn allow four-legged customers.

Of course, I got to mention Hilton and others are just joining the bandwagon in recent years. Hotel brands like La Quinta, Motel 6, Red Roof Inn, and Candlewood Suites have been the go-to brands for a few years now and are among the first to adopt pet-friendly policies.

Next time you come to Southwest Louisiana know most hotels in Lake Charles, LA are paw-fect for overnight stays with furry family members. Trip Advisor recently rated which brands got 4 to 5 stars out of 5, for the "Best Pet Hotels" in the city. Take a look at some of the results below:

1.) GOLDEN NUGGET LAKE CHARLES HOTEL & CASINO (PET POLICY)

2550 Golden Nugget Boulevard, Lake Charles, LA 70601

2.) HOME2 SUITES BY HILTON LAKE CHARLES

1200 West Prien Lake Road, Lake Charles, LA 70601

3.) TRUE BY HILTON LAKE CHARLES

1220 W. Prien Lake Rd., Lake Charles, LA 70601

4.) HAMPTON INN LAKE CHARLES

3175 Holly Hill Rd Hotel is directly off W Prien Lake Rd, Lake Charles, LA 70601-8501

5.) HOLIDAY INN & SUITES LAKE CHARLES SOUTH, AN IHG HOTEL

2940 Lake St, Lake Charles, LA 70601-8220

6.) RESIDENCE INN BY MARRIOTT LAKE CHARLES

1591 W Prien Lake Rd, Lake Charles, LA 70601-8364

7.) WINGATE BY WYNDHAM LAKE CHARLES CASINO AREA

1731 W Prien Lake Rd, Lake Charles, LA 70601-8360

See Trip Advisors "Best Pet Hotels" for even more hotel listings in Lake Charles, LA.