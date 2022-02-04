PGA’s Korn Ferry Tour Coming Back To Lake Charles In March

Are you a golfer? Are you a fan of the PGA tour? If the answers are yes, then get ready for a professional golf tournament making a stop here in Lake Charles.

It's the PGA's Korn Ferry Tour where golfers compete on this tour to move up to the actual PGA tour to compete with the likes of Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, and all the other top professional golfers in the world.

The Korn Ferry Tour was supposed to be held in Lake Charles last year but with COVID-19, it was postponed but now it's coming back!

golf getty images loading...

The tour will be in Lake Charles for the Korn Ferry Tour's Lake Charles Championship at the Golden Nugget's country club golf course from March 21st through March 27th, 2022.

There is a lot of events scheduled during the tournament like:

Monday , March 21 – Practice Rounds

, March 21 – Practice Rounds Tuesday , March 22 – Practice Rounds – Official Tournament Pro-Am Pairings Party

, March 22 – Practice Rounds – Official Tournament Pro-Am Pairings Party Wednesday , March 23 – Official Tournament Pro-Am

, March 23 – Official Tournament Pro-Am Thursday , March 24 – First Round

, March 24 – First Round Friday , March 25 – Second Round; Field cut to low 65 and ties after Friday

, March 25 – Second Round; Field cut to low 65 and ties after Friday Saturday , March 26 – Third Round

, March 26 – Third Round Sunday, March 27 – Final Round; Awards ceremony immediately following play

Paris Legends Championship Senior Masters - Day One Getty Images loading...

You can also play in the tournament as they will have a Pro-Am with the professionals. You can be part of or get your own team of four players and play with one Korn Ferry Tour professional on the front nine and a second Korn Ferry Tour professional player on the back nine. Teams cost $6800

If you don't want to play but want to get involved, you can volunteer your time too. Head over to the Golden Nugget Korn Ferry Tours site for details here.