LOUISIANA (KPEL) —Now that school is officially back in session, families and college students across Louisiana are looking for quick, easy, and cheap dinner options.

And let's face it, sometimes cooking after a long day is the last thing you want to do.

Sometimes pressing the easy button is as simple as ordering pizza, but it's not always the cheapest option. Now on Tuesdays, it is by a long shot.

Pizza Hut’s $2 Tuesday Deal Is Still On

Whether you're in Acadiana, New Orleans, or up in North Louisiana, this could be the tastiest two bucks you’ll spend all week.

What was supposed to be strictly a July special has now been extended into August. Customers can order a 1-topping Personal Pan Pizza for $2 every Tuesday. Yes really.

The response has been nothing short of incredible,” said Melissa Friebe, Chief Marketing Officer of Pizza Hut U.S. “We are even selling out of Personal Pan Pizzas at thousands of restaurants across the country.

How to Get $2 Pizza in Louisiana

Here's how you can snag the cheapest pizza in Louisiana on Tuesdays:

Every Tuesday in August

Carryout only, order in-store or via the Pizza Hut app

No additional purchase required

Limit of 4 Personal Pan Pizzas per customer

Additional toppings or extra cheese will cost more

While supplies last, many locations sell out early

It's the simple joys in life, and in this case, simple and small.

Where to Get Your $2 Pizza in Louisiana

Here are a few Pizza Hut locations in Louisiana to check out:

Lafayette: 1200 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy

Baton Rouge: 9260 Florida Blvd

New Orleans: 4400 General De Gaulle Dr

Shreveport: 2001 Youree Dr

Lake Charles: 1700 Gerstner Memorial Dr

Alexandria: 2201 MacArthur Dr

Monroe: 1611 Louisville Ave

Houma: 6503 W Main St

Slidell: 205 Gause Blvd W

Covington: 1630 N Hwy 190

It is expected that all locations are participating while supplies last however it's always best to call ahead to be sure being making a trip to your local Pizza Hut.