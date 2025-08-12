How to Get $2 Pizza Every Tuesday in Louisiana
LOUISIANA (KPEL) —Now that school is officially back in session, families and college students across Louisiana are looking for quick, easy, and cheap dinner options.
And let's face it, sometimes cooking after a long day is the last thing you want to do.
Sometimes pressing the easy button is as simple as ordering pizza, but it's not always the cheapest option. Now on Tuesdays, it is by a long shot.
Pizza Hut’s $2 Tuesday Deal Is Still On
Whether you're in Acadiana, New Orleans, or up in North Louisiana, this could be the tastiest two bucks you’ll spend all week.
What was supposed to be strictly a July special has now been extended into August. Customers can order a 1-topping Personal Pan Pizza for $2 every Tuesday. Yes really.
The response has been nothing short of incredible,” said Melissa Friebe, Chief Marketing Officer of Pizza Hut U.S. “We are even selling out of Personal Pan Pizzas at thousands of restaurants across the country.
How to Get $2 Pizza in Louisiana
Here's how you can snag the cheapest pizza in Louisiana on Tuesdays:
Every Tuesday in August
Carryout only, order in-store or via the Pizza Hut app
No additional purchase required
Limit of 4 Personal Pan Pizzas per customer
Additional toppings or extra cheese will cost more
While supplies last, many locations sell out early
It's the simple joys in life, and in this case, simple and small.
Where to Get Your $2 Pizza in Louisiana
Here are a few Pizza Hut locations in Louisiana to check out:
Lafayette: 1200 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy
Baton Rouge: 9260 Florida Blvd
New Orleans: 4400 General De Gaulle Dr
Shreveport: 2001 Youree Dr
Lake Charles: 1700 Gerstner Memorial Dr
Alexandria: 2201 MacArthur Dr
Monroe: 1611 Louisville Ave
Houma: 6503 W Main St
Slidell: 205 Gause Blvd W
Covington: 1630 N Hwy 190
It is expected that all locations are participating while supplies last however it's always best to call ahead to be sure being making a trip to your local Pizza Hut.
