Popular Sandwich Meat Linked to Increase Risk of Dementia

In my humble opinion, I can not think of a more cruel disease than one that would rob you of your memories and personality. However, tens of thousands of people across the world suffer this fate every day. The malady that's causing all of the issues is known as dementia.

Doctors working on possible causes and cures for dementia have a lot of areas in which they could focus. The brain itself is vastly uncharted as far as our scientific knowledge of how it works and why it works goes. Another key component of dementia research has to do with our environment. Researchers also want to know if there are there items or chemicals in "personal space" that are causing the body to react with the symptoms of dementia?

Still another area of focus on dementia has to do with the foods we eat. The results of a study of some 500,000 people concerning diet could leave a lot of us with a bad taste in our mouths. That's because the study appears to show a link between dementia and one of our all-time favorite sandwich meats.

The study focuses on the impact of processed meat on the body and the brain. Researchers suggest through the findings in that study that just 25 grams of processed meat consumed on a daily basis could increase a person's risk for dementia by 44%.

What do they mean when they say processed meat? Here comes the part that's going to hurt. Basically they are talking about bacon and other meats processed and preserved similarly to bacon. Now, I know unless you're dealing drugs you probably don't have any idea how much 25 grams is. Well, in American terms that equates to about two slices of bacon. Maybe just one slice if you like your bacon thick sliced.

Now the study that was done at Leeds University also warned of a connection between dementia and other meats too. Meats like sausage or deli roasted turkey and roast beef as well as ham could also play a part in increasing your chances of dementia.

Basically, the entire South Louisiana diet appears to be one giant request to invite dementia into our lives. I mean, we use a lot of bacon and ham in our cooking. And sausage, it's almost as important as the Holy Trinity of onions, peppers, and celery. But there is something you could do while still enjoying your South Louisiana favorites.

That something is another word we struggle with in Louisiana, moderation. You'll note the study we referenced speaks of "daily consumption" of such processed meats. If you cut back on your consumption, you'll also, allegedly, cut back on your dementia risk as well.

So, we're not saying don't eat sausage, bacon, ham, and other processed meats. We are suggesting you modify your enjoyment of them. But then again, we're not doctors. We are regular folks that enjoy good food. And here in our part of the world, we live to eat and don't eat to live.