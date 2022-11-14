Subway is leading the sandwich chain wars with innovative promotions and new menu items but it's about to get real—Subway unveiled their new smart vending machines on Monday. If you like subway sandwiches, you may not have to leave the office to get one, just mosey on down the hall.

Of course, you won't be able to customize the vending machine sandwiches as they will all be pre-made. Subway corporate said the new Subway vending machines will soon be in places like college campuses, airports and hospitals.

Even though Subway claims they're experiencing record sales with over 20,000 locations, they will start to pull way back on new Subway brick-and-mortar stores (some have already closed) and focus on the pre-made sandwich Subway vending machines.

They have been selling pre-made sandwiches in select locations for a few years now, but the Subway vending machine is a fresh venture for the retail chain.

According to CNN, the machines will use artificial intelligence to accept your order.