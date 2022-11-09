19 Everyday Tasks That Can Now Be Completed Through Automation

I have been on this earth for almost 30 years. That may not seem like a long time to some, but in those years technology has evolved in ways that I would have never thought possible.

Do you remember when the first "smartphone" first came on to the scene? Trying to wrap your head around having to use a touchscreen as opposed to hitting a button 14 times to get the letter you needed was a bit of a struggle.

Where are we now? We are relying on those same smartphones as well as robots (I can't believe I can even say that) to make our lives a lot easier.

However, I don't think we realize just how many everyday tasks have been changed because of these new inventions.

19 Everyday Tasks That Are Now Automated The times have caught up and technology has advanced to more than just phones becoming a little smarter.