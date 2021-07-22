Port Barre Woman Arrested After Fight Nearly Turns Deadly

22-year-old Montreal Jolivette of Port Barre now faces three counts of Attempted First Degree Murder for allegedly shooting a woman and towards that victim's son and her mother following a fight last Monday night in Washington in St. Landry Parish.

Highway 743 near Highway 103, google street view

Sheriff's deputies say they got a call from the injured victim just before midnight that she had been shot near Highway 743 and 103 and that she was driving herself to a local hospital. Investigators later found out from her that she was shot in the arm as she was trying to escape from an alleged attack by Jolivette during which the suspect is accused of trying to pull her out of her car and beating her after she arrived on Lula Lane in Washington to drive her son's father to get gas for his vehicle. The victim told deputies that she fought back. then tried to drive away and escape and noticed Jolivette allegedly grab a gun from out of her car and begin shooting at her fleeing vehicle while her 13-year-old boy and mother were inside the car with her. That's when the victim realized she was shot in her right shoulder.

Montreal Jolivette, mugshot from St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office

Deputies caught up to Jolivette, who authorities say admitted to them that she fought with the victim and fired shots at the victim's fleeing car because she was upset that the victim allegedly hit her with the car.

Jolivette was then arrested and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail. Her bond has been set at $450,000.00.