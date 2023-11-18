Postal Service Announces Changes – Louisiana Customers Affected

Louisiana patrons of the United States Postal Service can expect some changes in the coming year. And yes, they will affect the amount of money that you have to pay. The "Post Office" as we sometimes refer to the thousands of employees who make up the USPS is like any other business entity. It has got to make a profit or at least break even or it can't afford to operate.

McConnell Adams, Townsquare Media Lansing McConnell Adams, Townsquare Media Lansing loading...

You're probably aware that the USPS has plans to increase the price of a stamp. If you missed that notice the cost of a "Forever" stamp will increase from .66 cents to .68 cents. This price increase will go into effect on January 21, 2024. If you're thinking, "Didn't they increase stamp prices earlier this year"? Well, you'd be right. The previous stamp increase went into effect on July 9th. That price increase bumped the cost of a Forever Stamp from .63 cents to the current .66 cents.

First Class Postage Stamps Rise To 41 Cents Mario Tama, Getty Images loading...

If you're wondering why a USPS price increase is necessary for not only stamps but package and parcel deliveries, all you have to do is look at the books. In the fiscal year that ended September 30, 2023, it was estimated that the net loss for USPS was in the neighborhood of $6.5 billion dollars. Analysts attributed those losses to inflation and a drop in volume for both shipping and regular mail.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images loading...

According to paperwork filed with the Postal Regulatory Commission here is a snapshot of how the new rate increase will affect customers.

USPS Ground Advantage – 5.4% rate increase

Priority Mail – 5.7% rate increase

Priority Mail Express – 5.9% rate increase

Parcel Select – 5.9% rate increase

Connect Local – None, price stays the same. Connect Local is a USPS same-day and next-day local delivery service.

You should also expect to see increases in your Post Office Box rental fees and there will also be some increases in Registered Mail service as well as increases in International Mail services.

unsplash via alex perz unsplash via alex perz loading...

One other change that is likely to be coming to a post office near you, or we should say leaving a post office near you is the big blue collection boxes. Many of those are being phased out but for reasons other than inflation.