Only 44 days until Christmas and retail giant Walmart has released the list of Top Toys for 2022. Walmart executives say this year they want "to help families plan ahead and save on their wish lists this holiday season".

There's no doubt, Santa may not be bringing as many gifts down your chimney this year as inflation has Santa and the elves cutting back. Santa's sack of presents could be a few expensive gifts or more less expensive ones. No matter which direction Santa takes, Walmart's Top Toy List will help him with his decision.

Walmart's Top Toys List (Lowest Price to Highest Price)

Hot Wheels Skate Fingerboard & Skate Shoes, $2.97

L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Mini Sweets, $9.94

Mini Brands Gold Rush 24 count, $9.97

Pokemon Mew & Mewtwo figure pack, $15.97

Minn ARK Foam Axe Toss Set, $14.97

12" Squishmallows Fuzzmallows, $16.94

Imaginex Jurassic World Dominion Deluxe Growlin Giga XL Dinosaur, $16.88

Pop It! Pro Game, $19.82

Connect 4 Spin Game, $21.92

Pop! Comic Cover: Star Was, $1988

Purse Pets, Glami-cone with lights and sounds, $19.97

Disney "Encanto" We Don't Talk About Bruno set, $24.97

LeapFrog My Pal Scout Smarty Paws Puppy, $24.97

Kinetic Sand, Swirl N' Surprise play set with 2 pounds of sand, $24.97

Marvel Studios' Black Panther Legacy Collection Warrior Pack, $28.97

Hot Wheels Skate Amusement Park Skate Set, $29.97

Spark, Create, Imagin, Cocomelon School bus ride-on, $34,98

Cocomelon Boo Boo JJ Doll, $34.97

Rainbow High costume dolls, $37,44

Star Wars Galactic Action Darth Vader interactive electronic action figure, $37.97

Bakugan Genesis Collection pack, $39.97

Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz motorized Nerf blaster, $41.88

LEGO Pyroraptor and Dilophosaurus transport, $44.97

POP Marvel: Holiday Gingerbread four pack, $47.88

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks RC Unstoppable Tiger Shark, $49.97

Barbie Little DreamHouse by Little People, $49.97

LEGO Disney "Encanto" The Madrigal House building kit, $50.00

Jurassic World 6V T-Res Quad, $59.00

Play Day 3-in-1 sports set, $59.00

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PlayStation, $59.88

Nintendo Switch Pokemon Scarlet, $59.88

Nintendo Switch Pokemon Violet, $59.88

XBX Sonic Frontiers, $59.88

Little Live Pets Mama Surprise, $64.00

Xbox Daystrike camo wireless controller, $64.00

Gabby's dollhouse, Perrfect Dollhouse, $68.00

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, $69.00

Jurassic Park RealFX Baby Blue, $69.00

Sony PlayStation DuelSense wireless controller, white, $69.99

Nerf Blaster Scooter 2.0, $69.00

Magic Mixies Rainbow Crystal Ball, $76.00

furReal Cinnamom My Stylin' pony, $84.00

Barbie DreamCamper vehicle play set, $89.00

Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds play house, $89.00

Frozen 2 bike, 12" and 16", $94.00 - $98.00

Spiderman EZ red bike, 12" and 16", $94.00 - $98.00

Paw Patrol Big Truck Pups play set, $99.00

L.O.L. Surprise! Extreme Surprise, $129.00

6V Bumper Cars, $129.99

Segway C9 folding electric scooter, $198.00

Razor Pocket Mod Petite 12V miniature Euro-style electric scooter, $249.00

Razor MX350 Motorcross Electric Dirt Rocket, $298.00

Nintendo Switch with neon blue and red Joy-Con controllers, $299.00

Xbox Series S 512GB console, $299.00

Jetson Bolt folding electric ride-on, $398.00