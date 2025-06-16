South Louisiana Gardeners: Don’t Let Summer Rains Kill Your Plants
SOUTH LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - Acadiana gardeners know summer means more than sunshine — it often brings heavy rains that can flood yards and overwhelm flower beds. But too much water can be just as harmful as too little. With all of the rainfall we've veen having so far this year, we thought we would show you how you can protect your garden from the perils of overwatering when Louisiana’s skies won’t dry up.
Know the Signs of Overwatering
One of the first steps to saving your garden is recognizing when it’s had too much of a good thing. Look for:
- Yellowing leaves
- Wilting despite wet soil
- Mushy stems
- A sour or rotten smell near plant bases
These signs often mean roots are sitting in waterlogged soil, leading to rot and fungal disease.
Improve Drainage with Smart Soil Prep
Acadiana’s soil tends to be heavy and clay-rich, making proper drainage a challenge. To combat this:
- Add organic matter like compost, pine bark, or coarse sand.
- Use raised beds or mounded rows to lift plants above pooling water.
- Dig shallow trenches or French drains to guide water away from key areas.
Tip: After a rain, check for standing water around your plants. That’s your cue to rework the soil or redirect drainage.
Mulch: Friend or Foe?
Mulch helps stabilize soil moisture and prevents splash erosion, but too much of it can trap water near plant stems and cause rot.
Best practices:
- Use 2–3 inches of mulch, such as pine straw or bark.
- Keep mulch an inch or two away from plant stems and tree trunks.
- Rake it out after storms to check for pooling water or fungus.
Measure Before You Water Again
After a downpour, you may not need to water for days. Use simple tools like:
- A rain gauge to track recent rainfall
- A moisture meter to test the soil at root level
- The finger test — if the top 1–2 inches are still damp, hold off
Pick Plants That Can Handle the Wet
If soggy soil is a seasonal reality, consider plants that actually thrive in it:
- Louisiana Iris – a native beauty that loves wet feet
- Swamp Hibiscus – perfect for low-lying beds
- Turk’s Cap, Ferns, and some daylilies are also great choices
Ask local garden centers for water-tolerant plants suited to your specific microclimate.
Protect During Extreme Storms
During flash flood warnings or multi-day storms:
- Cover raised beds with row covers or plastic sheets
- Move container plants under porches or overhangs
- Temporarily prop up delicate flowers to avoid breakage
For more tips on South Louisiana gardening, visit the LSU AgCenter’s Gardening in Louisiana site.