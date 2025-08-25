PONCHATOULA, LA (KPEL) — A 17-year-old girl who was 7 months pregnant is in critical condition after she was shot during a road rage incident in Tangipahoa Parish this past weekend.

Authorities reported that an emergency C-section was performed, and the baby was delivered successfully. It is currently being monitored in a neonatal intensive care unit since it was delivered earlier than expected.

Family is expecting to take Katelynn Strate off of life support sometime on Monday, according to WBRZ.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office identified 54-year-old Barry West of Tickfaw as the suspect believed to be responsible for shooting the pregnant teen in the head.

West was arrested and booked on the following charges:

4 counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder

1 Count of Illegal Use of a Weapon

1 Count of Obstruction of Justice

According to the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Department, the shooting took place around 9 a.m. Sunday on North Hoover Rd. in Ponchatoula.

The pregnant victim was a passenger in a Ford Expedition with two others when they became involved with a Dodge pickup truck.

Investigators say that both vehicles were allegedly tailgating and brake-checking each other in a heated road rage dispute.

The victim was sitting in the front passenger seat when West fired one round into the Expedition, striking her in the head.

The driver immediately called 911 and rushed to the hospital, where doctors delivered a healthy baby.

Sheriff Gerald Sticker says it's a senseless tragedy and reminds the community always to call 911 if you feel you are in danger.

This is a senseless tragedy on Sunday morning with no logical reason for this family to be experiencing this heartbreak right now

West told law enforcement that he thought they shot at him first; however, the investigation proved that there were no shots fired from the victim's vehicle.

The public has to be patient and considerate when driving, at all times, and if there is a concern for your safety, call 911 and report the concern

Officials say that charges may be upgraded once the victim is taken off life support.

