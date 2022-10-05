President Biden was in Florida Wednesday to survey damage after Hurricane Ian and he had plenty to see and plenty to say.

While conversing with a man in Florida Biden was overheard saying, "No one f*cks with a Biden".

Because there were many cameras documenting the President's visit, his conversation was picked up by a microphone and subsequently shared on various media platforms.

