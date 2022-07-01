Prom DJ Plays the Most Inappropriately Timed Song as Wheelchair Bound Queen is Crowned

A prom DJ has recently gone viral after playing the most inappropriately timed song ever. The prom King and Queen had just been crowned but with the Queen being wheelchair-bound, Ed Sheeran's 'Thinking out Loud' left the entire crowd in a state of utter shock.

It was a special moment for the King and Queen. They had just been crowned and the rest of their peers watched on as they gathered for a dance.

There was one small issue.

With the Queen being wheelchair-bound, the King was uncertain of what she wanted to do as far as a dance. From the context of the video, it seems as though the two didn't want to force anything and they opted to simply soak in the moment instead.

But - that is when the DJ dropped one of the most popular slow songs the world has ever heard.

Ed Sheeran's 'Thinking out Loud' has been streamed billions and is well-known around the world. Couples have used it as their first-dance song time and time again. The music video alone on YouTube has 3.4 Billion views. It is truly a classic.

The only issue with the song selection in this case is the first line of lyrics.

See the moment shared to TikTok by @celestiliana__ below.

"When your legs don't work like they used to before". That is what the crowd heard as they watched the King and Queen come together. The line sent a reverberating shock throughout everyone in the room.

While I do not believe that the DJ was malicious in their song choice, this has to be an extremely embarrassing moment for them. Once a song plays, you can't take it back. It was far too late to change the song, that would've only highlighted the blunder.

The damage had been done and the Queen was still there on the dance floor for everything. Hopefully, this didn't mar the magical moment too badly. As a DJ, I don't think I would ever recover from this massive misstep.