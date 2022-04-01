Ragin’ Cajun Theo Akwuba Announces Future Plans

Louisiana's season ended several weeks ago in a loss to Georgia State in the Sun Belt Conference Championship game, ending the Cajuns 2021-2022 season with an overall record of 16-15.

One of Louisiana's best players, big man Theo Akwuba, has a year of eligibility remaining.

Will he be back with the Ragin' Cajuns next season? Possibly.

Akwuba shared his future plans on social media, explaining what comes next for him.

The beginning of his message sounds like a setup for an announcement he's hitting the transfer portal, but ends with his announcement of maintaining his eligibility while going through the NBA Draft process.

"Playing professional basketball has always been my life's dream," writes Akwuba.

Four years ago, the NCAA passed a rule that allows a player with eligibility to return to school if they are not drafted, as long as they don't sign with a non NCAA certified agent.

Akwuba can now fill out an application for feedback from the NBA and work with an NCAA-certified agent.

Perhaps that's his plan.

Currently, Akwuba faces long odds to be drafted in the NBA this summer, but going through the process will allow him to learn more, potentially go through the combine, and if he did return to play college ball, give him a better understanding of how to improve his draft stock.

At this point, Akwuba's options are open.

If he chooses, he could have an opportunity of playing professionally somewhere in the world, or maybe get into an NBA camp as a UDFA, or return to UL, or eventually enter the transfer portal.

Theo Akwuba Photo by David Becker/Getty Images loading...

Akwuba, a 6'11 big man from Montgomery, played his first two seasons at Portland, before transferring to Louisiana where he has played the last two years.

He has a year of eligibility remaining as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which led to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to players who played in the 2019-2020 campaign.

