Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun Theo Akwuba Places Name in Transfer Portal

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun basketball season ended last month in a loss to Georgia State in the Sun Belt Conference Championship game, ending the Cajuns 2021-2022 season with an overall record of 16-15.

One of Louisiana's best players, big man Theo Akwuba, has a year of eligibility remaining.

At the end of March, Akwuba announced he would maintain his eligibility but go through the NBA Draft process.

It appears he's keeping all options open, as now he has officially entered his name into the transfer portal.

Akwuba, a 6'11 big man from Montgomery, played his first two seasons at Portland, before transferring to Louisiana where he has played the last two years.

He has a year of eligibility remaining as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which led to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to players who played in the 2019-2020 campaign.

Cajuns Who Played In The NBA/ABA

The Mascots of the Sun Belt

10 Obscure Positions Throughout Sports