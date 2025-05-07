A local health company will offer free physicals to students in Lafayette, Louisiana, and throughout the Acadiana region.

If your children want to participate in local sports, it's a good idea to make sure they are physically fit. Also, some sports require a parent to take a child for a physical.

Now, kids can get a physical for free, but there are a few things to know.

Get our free mobile app

Bourgeois Hall Google Maps loading...

Where Will The Physicals Take Place?

Ochsner Lafayette General will be holding the sports physical clinic on the campus of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Bourgeois Hall.

Bourgeois Hall is located at 225 Cajundome Blvd.

The physicals will happen from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 9.

Who Can Participate In This?

On Friday, there will be a schedule of when students from various schools can come to get their physicals.

According to organizers, even if you come at 5:30, they will accommodate you.

They will not turn anyone away if you are there before 5:30 p.m.

READ MORE: YOUNGSVILLE KID FEATURED ON SPORTS COMPLEX FLYER SIGNS WITH NFL

What Is The Schedule For Physicals?

Everyone wanting to participate should be aware of the following schedule:

3:00 p.m. – Comeaux High School and Lafayette High School

High School 3:30 p.m. – Acadiana High School, Northside High School, and David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy

4:00 p.m. – Southside High School and Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy

Renaissance Charter Academy 4:30 p.m. – Carencro High School, Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy, Schools of Sacred Heart, and Lafayette Parish Public Middle Schools

Parish Public Middle Schools 5:00 p.m. – Teurlings Catholic High School, Private Middle Schools, Westminster Christian Academy Lafayette , and Ascension Episcopal School

, and Ascension Episcopal School 5:30 p.m. – Acadia, St. Martin, and Vermilion Parish Public High and Middle Schools

The event will be open to any student in Acadiana, no matter the school they attend.

What Do Students Need To Do Before They Go For The Physical?

Each student wanting a free physical needs to fill out an online medical evaluation form.

One very important piece of information is that you need to print out the form, and IT MUST BE SIGNED BY A PARENT OR GUARDIAN. No matter the age of the student athlete, that form must have that signature.

What Kinds Of Things Will The Exam Cover?

The usual things that go along with a sports physical exam in order to play are what your student can expect to be assessed for.

The medical practitioners will check the following:

Blood pressure and pulse

Flexibility screening

Height and Weight

Orthopedic Exam

General Exam

How Long Is The Exam Good For?

The good news is that this physical exam will be good for a period of 13 months, so you can be sure to use it for any upcoming sports this summer and into the 2025-2026 school year.

Dr. Brian Etier, who is the co-director of sports medicine for Ochsner Lafayette General, says the following,

By removing barriers to participation, we help ensure that every student has the opportunity to pursue their athletic goals.

For more information about physical exams for sports in Louisiana, you can visit the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.