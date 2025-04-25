Dustin Poirier Bringing UFC to Louisiana for His Final Fight—‘The Last Dance’

In a professional sports moment that promises to be just as emotional as it will be electric, Lafayette’s own Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier has announced that he will fight Max “Blessed” Holloway in a highly anticipated trilogy bout at UFC 318 on July 19—and it’s happening right here in New Orleans.

Poirier made the announcement live on the Pat McAfee Show while appearing with the New Orleans Saints during NFL Draft festivities in Green Bay. The fight will serve as the main event for the BMF (Baddest Motherf***) title**, and according to Dustin himself, it will be the final fight of his legendary MMA career.

A Hometown Finale for The Diamond

Few professional athletes get to call their shot when it comes to their final act, but Poirier—a former interim lightweight champion and fan favorite—has earned the right to close this chapter on his own terms, in front of his people.

The announcement has already sparked a frenzy among fans across Louisiana. Hotels in New Orleans will fill up fast, and locals are flocking to UFC.com/NewOrleans to register for presale ticket access and updates.

Poirier and Holloway are 1-1 in their career matchups. Their final meeting, with the BMF title on the line, will not only decide bragging rights but mark the final Octagon walk for a fighter whose journey began on the streets of Lafayette and rose to international fame.

Legacy in the Bayou

From gyms in the Lafayette area to Madison Square Garden, Dustin Poirier has represented Louisiana with resilience, heart, and class. His final fight being hosted in the Big Easy is more than just a match—it’s a tribute to the state and the fans who have supported him since day one.

One Last Time

UFC 318 will be one for the books. Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway III.

The BMF title. The final dance. The Diamond's goodbye.

Let’s send him off the only way Louisiana knows how—loud, proud, and paid in full.