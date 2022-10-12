Rain Finally in Forecast for South Louisiana

The weather in South Louisiana from late summer into the early months of fall has been a roller coaster of extremes. We've had days of extremely hot temperatures in the afternoon. We have had weeks where it rained almost every day. And, we've had almost a month, that's our most recent scenario, where there hasn't been any rain falling at all.

Cristi Goia via Unsplash.com Cristi Goia via Unsplash.com loading...

Forecasters with the National Weather Service say changes are coming and those changes will materialize over the course of today. A weak cold front is pushing its way through the state today and will continue to do so this evening. That front will provide enough instability in the atmosphere to give the area a chance of showers later tonight.

weather.gov/lch weather.gov/lch loading...

However, this afternoon, forecasters believe there will be enough moisture in the atmosphere to fire up some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. The greatest threat of stronger storms will likely be confined to central and northern sections of the state but there is potential for some heavy showers or thundershowers to pass over sections of south Louisiana as well.

Norbert Toth via Unsplash.com Norbert Toth via Unsplash.com loading...

Rainfall totals across the region won't be much more than enough to settle the dust. Although local amounts could be heavier. Forecast models are not calling for more than half an inch of rainfall at any one location before the threat moves out of the area.

Behind the front expect skies to be clear and conditions to be a little cooler by Friday morning. The outlook for the weekend is wonderful which should mean record crowds at Festivals Acadiens et Creoles in Lafayette's Girard Park. That event gets underway Friday and will run through Sunday.

staff photo staff photo loading...

Speaking of Sunday, that's when the next threat of rain will enter the forecast. It does look as if most of the rain will hold off until the following Monday. As far as Tropical Storm Karl is concerned, that system is expected to remain in the Bay of Campeche and eventually make landfall in Mexico during the day on Friday or early Saturday morning. It should not affect the weather in South Louisiana at all.