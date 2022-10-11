Tropical System Could Develop in Gulf of Mexico This Week

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are keeping a watchful eye on an area of disturbed weather in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this week. There is potential for this system to develop into a tropical depression or even a tropical storm over the next few days.

Here's what we know as of early this morning. The area of disturbed weather is actually remnants of Hurricane Julia. Julia made landfall in Nicaragua over the weekend and actually moved across that Central American nation to reemerge into the Pacific Ocean. Those remnants are now moving along the western coast of Mexico.

However, some of the convection associated with Julia "spun off" into the Bay of Campeche and are interacting with a broad area of low pressure over southeastern Mexico. Forecasters believe there will be enough of a spin in the atmosphere combined with conditions conducive for tropical development for this system to strengthen into a tropical depression.

As of now, the Hurricane Center is only giving the storm system a 40% chance of developing into a tropical depression but remember, that was only a 10% chance late yesterday. Conditions are supposed to become less favorable for development in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico later this week when a cold front moves into the area.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter is scheduled to fly through the storm system later today but long-range tropical models do not suggest this system will strengthen to the point that it affects Louisiana's coastline, at least anytime soon.

This could be the last gasp for Hurricane Season 2022 as more and more cold fronts move into and through the area conditions in the Gulf and the tropical Atlantic Basin become less favorable for development. However, the official end to the Hurricane Season doesn't come until November 30th.