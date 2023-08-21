RAYNE, La. (KPEL News) - Two men from Houston, Texas, currently in the Harris County Jail are awaiting extradition to the Acadia Parish Jail after Rayne Police announced their arrest for their alleged involvement in a check-stealing scheme that happened at mail collection boxes along Interstate 10 across Louisiana.

Get our free mobile app

In a press release on the Rayne Police Facebook page, Chief Carroll Stelly says 22-year-old Marcus Washington and 32-year-old Tejuan Thomas are accused of targeting at least six locations in Louisiana, allegedly stealing checks from the mail collection boxes, then altering or duplicating the checks to cash.

So, how did Rayne Police get involved? We take you back to December 2022 when the Rayne Post Office reported a theft from its external mail collection box. Crime Fighters of Louisiana CEO Brooks Bernard got involved and investigators say their extensive camera system throughout the Acadiana area, along with over 1200 hours of investigative work, paid off.

The arrest warrants were secured for both men on February 14, 2023. Washington was detained in Harris County on April 13th while Thomas was taken into custody in Harris County on August 16th. Each suspect was arrested on unrelated offenses.

The charges against the two suspects include

1 count of Criminal Conspiracy

1 count of Theft

6 counts of Forgery

6 counts of Monetary Instrument Abuse

Each individual has been set a bond of $30,000 by Judge Scott Privat.

What Louisiana Venues Got the Biggest Checks from the Feds?