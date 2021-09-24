42-year-old April Romine faces four counts of Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile as Rayne Police arrested her Friday afternoon.

Romine is accused of having an ongoing sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy over the course of several months.

Romine now sits in the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office Jail on a $30,000.00 bond.

Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office Launches New App

Meanwhile, the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office has recently launched their mobile app.

Whether you want to submit a tip, get some information on an inmate, or learn other important information that their office has available, you can do so by downloading their new app.

Android Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details...

iOS Link: https://apps.apple.com/.../acadia-parish.../id1579521945

