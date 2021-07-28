Recall Notice on 4 McCormick Spices and Seasonings

The McCormick Company has issued a recall of four of its spices and seasonings.

According to a recent press release, the company said that it was making the voluntary recall over salmonella concerns.

The spices possibly affected include the company's Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, Culinary Italian Seasoning, and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning. Read on for specifics on which specific sizes/affected items are being recalled.

The Italian Seasoning 1.31oz bottle being recalled, pictured below, has a UPC number of 052100049731 and dated codes of BEST BY MAY 26 24 K, BEST BY MAY 27 24 K, BEST BY JUN 04 24 K, BEST BY JUN 05 24 K.

McCormick Company, Incorporated

The McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning in the 2.25 oz bottle, pictured below, has a UPC number of 052100038254 and affected date codes of BEST BY JUN 30 24 H, BEST BY JUL 01 24 H

McCormick Company, Incorporated

The McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning in the 1.75 lb bottle, pictured below, has a UPC code 52100325743 and affected date code BEST BY Jun 12 24 H

McCormick Company, Incorporated

And the Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning in the 153g bottle, pictured below, has a UPC code of 066200021047 with the affected date code of BB / MA 2022 SEP 06

McCormick Company, Incorporated

The affected items were shipped to Louisiana and 31 other states, Canada, and Bermuda.

No illnesses have been reported related to this recall which is being done voluntarily on a precautionary basis after recent routine testing by the United States Food and Drug Administration Those recent tests indicated a potential risk, prompting the McCormick Company to take swift action to ensure public safety.

If you are in possession of any of the affected items, you are encouraged to discard the items in a fashion that would prevent consumption and contact McCormick Consumers Affairs at 1-800-635-2867 for a full refund.

Most Underrated Restaurants in Acadiana

Lafayette's Choices of '5-Star' Restaurants in Acadiana