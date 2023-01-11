Registration is now open for Hit The Road with Hospice of Acadiana 5K Memorial Run & 1 Mile Walk.

The Hit the Road with Hospice of Acadiana 5K Memorial Run & 1 Mile Walk will take place on March 25, 2023.

The race will start at Hospice of Acadiana at 2600 Johnston Street, Lafayette, La.

Register by March 18, 2023, to be guaranteed a t-shirt.

Get our free mobile app

Registration includes:

A Memorial Sign honoring the person you are running for

T-Shirt*

Finisher’s Award

The finish line festival will include:

Food & Drinks

Music

Raffle Kick-Off

The event will be held at 8 am at 2600 Johnston Street, Lafayette.

The cost is $30 for the 5K and $25 for the 1 Mile Walk.

All proceeds will go to benefit Hospice of Acadiana and the work they do in the community.

If you are unfamiliar with Hospice of Acadiana and what they do in the Acadiana community here is an excerpt from their website.

Hospice care in the U.S. began as a grassroots movement to provide care at home for terminally ill patients. It is a common misconception that hospice is a crisis service for the last few days of life. In actuality, hospice care is intended for patients with a terminal illness or condition, and a life expectancy of six months or less.

If you are interested in registering for the race you can visit the Hospice of Acadiana website. or contact Sarah Mary Toce-Donlon at 337-232-1234 or smdonlon@hospiceacadiana.com.

10 Things People Miss at Acadiana Mall