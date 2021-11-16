18th Annual Camellia Crossing Happening in Lafayette

The 18th Annual Camellia Crossing Gleaux Run is happening on Thanksgiving Eve this year.

The event benefits the Miles Perret Cancer Services in Lafayette and is always a fun-filled family event.

The run will take place at 5:30 pm on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at the Town Square in River Ranch. The 1-mile walk and 5K run is expected to take over Camellia Boulevard with participants. Participants are invited to sign up as an individual or as a team and are encouraged to take part in the events GLEAUX theme. Be sure to dress up in items that flow in the dark, blink, light up or flash. To register for the event, visit milesperret.org or call 337-984-1920. The registration fee includes a gleaux in the dark t-shirt, a variety of gleaux gear, and a food and drink wristband to the official Camellia Crossing after-party (while supplies last).

All proceeds benefit Miles Perret Cancer Services.