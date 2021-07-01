Camellia Crossing ‘Gleaux Run’ Registration Now Open

Miles Perret Cancer Services has announced the opening of registration for the 18th Annual Camellia Crossing: Acadiana's Gleaux Run.

The Annual Gleaux Run is a 1-mile walk/5K run, taking place on Thanksgiving Eve, Novermber 24th, 2021. Proceeds from the event benefit Miles Perret Cancer Services, serving Acadiana for nearly 20 years.

Google Maps

The race/walk is held on Camellia Boulevard (sorry, traffic) with both the starting line and finish line located near City Club in River Ranch. The Gleaux Run after-party is always a hoot, and it's held in the Town Square at River Ranch.

The Camellia Crossing got its nickname, the "Gleaux Run" because of the accoutrements adorning the runners and walkers as evening falls on the race: participants are encouraged to light up the night sky with anything that glows! Glow sticks, lights, flashing beads - anything that will (safely) light up, shine, gleam, glare, brighten, sparkle, flicker, or shimmer is welcome. The more creative, the better!

Recruit your family, friends, or coworkers to create a team to help support Miles Perret Cancer Services and get gleauxed up for this year's Camellia Crossing. You have plenty of time to come up with a theme and get those shirts printed.

Google Maps

If you are wondering what Miles Perret Cancer Services does with the money raised from the event, it goes toward continuing its mission of helping families who have members that have received a cancer diagnosis. Since starting as a small, local non-profit organization in 2002, Miles Perret Cancer Services has grown so much, they are now able to help people in a 10-parish radius fight, survive, and live with cancer.

