Camellia Blvd Will be Closed Saturday Morning for Maddie’s Footprint 5k

The 12th annual Footprints Forever 5k Run/Walk is taking place from 7:30 am to 10 am on Saturday, October 16, 2021, in River Ranch.



If you are planning to travel that way on Saturday please note that Camellia Blvd will be closed from Silverstone to Eastland during that time frame.

The Annual Footprints Forever 5k Run/Walk is a beautiful event that allows families to come together to celebrate the babies that left them far too soon. It is hosted by Maddie's Footprints, a local nonprofit which raises money and awareness for families that have experienced miscarriages, stillbirths, or the loss of an infant.

For more information on the 5k please visit Maddie's Footprints Facebook Page.

5 Worst Intersections in Lafayette According to You

If Lafayette Streets Could Talk This Is What They'd Say To You