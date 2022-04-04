Maddie’s Footprints Gala Heads to the Races

Throw on your best southern fare and saddle up for a night to remember!

Maddie's Footprints & LOFT - Louisiana Organization for Transplant present: A Night At The Races! This Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 6 pm to 11 pm at the DoubleTree by Hilton.

Maddie’s Footprints is a non-profit organization that provides support to families coping with miscarriages, stillbirths, or the loss of an infant. All proceeds from this event will go back to Maddie’s Footprints so that they can continue with their mission.

If you are interested in getting tickets to this year's event you can visit Maddie’s Footprints website.

This year's gala will feature games of chance, a live and silent auction and entertainment will be provided by Louisiana Red. Your ticket includes dinner, beer, wine, and signature cocktails from JT Meleck Distillers & Angel T Foundation.

The silent auction has some amazing items that you can bid on even if you can't make the gala this Saturday night. You can view the items here.

One of the items that have a lot of buzz surrounding it is a gorgeous ring created by the amazing ladies of Embark Fine Jewelry. This one-of-a-kind ring will be given away at the gala on Saturday night but you do not need to be in attendance to win it. For $50 a chance you could potentially take this gorgeous ring valued at $12,000 home with you. To take a chance on this ring you can visit the silent auction webpage.

If you are wanting to learn more about what Maddie's Footprints does in the Acadiana community here is a short family spotlight from Maddie's Footprints Facebook Page.

