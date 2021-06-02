Games Across Acadiana Ultimate Scavenger Hunt Begins on Saturday

South Louisiana and Acadiana in particular have a lot of reasons to be proud. To me, one of the reasons we can be the proudest is the growth and expansion of Miles Perret Cancer Services (MPCS). Miles Perret, as we home folks call it, has been instrumental in the fight that so many south Louisiana families have faced with cancer. Now, you can help Miles Perret do what they do best and have a good time while you do it.

For the second year in a row, MPCS is hosting Games Across Acadiana - Acadiana's Ultimate Scavenger Hunt. The hunt itself is conducted on your smartphone using the Games Across Acadiana App. The scavenger hunt consists of 50 different "missions" all designed to get people out of the house and into the community.

Just like the Games of Acadiana, a Miles Perret fundraising staple for years, Games Across Acadiana is free to play. In fact, for each mission completed participants will have the opportunity to collect points. At the end of the scavenger hunt, those points can be redeemed for prizes. Among those prizes is a $10,000 grand prize.

While I know you're anxious to get started, you're going to have to wait just a few more weeks. Registration for Games Across Acadiana is now open. All of the proceeds from this event will go to Miles Perret Cancer Services and the local families that they serve.

You might recall the MPCS did the Inaugural Games Across Acadiana last year in celebration of their 20th anniversary.

Information about the Games Across Acadiana and the services offered by Miles Perret Cancer Services can be found online at this website.

Speaking of playing, if you like to play board games, have you ever considered playing any of these?