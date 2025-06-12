(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Having a blast with your kids and keeping them entertained is an easy and free adventure with the Games of Acadiana scavenger hunt.

Get set to begin this FREE adventure where you and your kids can win prizes.

Miles Perret Cancer Services is having a huge birthday bash-themed scavenger hunt for Games of Acadiana, now in its 25th year.

The event is virtual, making it easy, free, and allowing your family to enjoy everything together.

Exciting challenges and new ways to win will be part of this year's experience.

But, you need to hurry if you want to win $10,000.

Get our free mobile app

Games of Acadiana is Back! Graphic courtesy of Games of Acadiana loading...

Who Is Miles Perret?

One of the most devastating things a parent must hear is that their child has cancer. That was the reality for a Lafayette family when their little boy, Miles Perret, was diagnosed with the disease in 1995.

A young Lafayette boy named Miles Perret was diagnosed with cancer, and just a short time later, in 1996, he succumbed to a glioblastoma, which is a brain tumor.

Miles' parents and family wanted Miles to have a life as usual and carefree as possible. What they also learned was how to deal with the challenges people with cancer and their families deal with daily.

Holding Hands Photo courtesy of Roman Kraft, 0EVKn3-5JSU, via Unsplash loading...

What is Miles Perret Cancer Services?

Miles Perrent Cancer Services was established a few short years after Miles passed away. The organization helps anyone, from any walk of life, with help when it comes to dealing with their cancer.

They offer a library at their facility, as well as a wealth of online information and services, including wigs for those losing their hair and meal-supplement drinks for those battling cancer.

They essentially extend a hand of compassion to those in Acadiana navigating their cancer journey. The services offered through Miles Perret Cancer Services are free to anyone in the following parishes:

Acadia

Avoyelles

Evangline

Iberia

Jeff Davis

Lafayette

St. Landry

St. Martin

St. Mary

Vermilion

Gold Heart in Hands Photo courtesy of Marek Studzinski, H8JUYISvI4Y, via Unsplash loading...

What Are the Games of Acadiana?

Games of Acadiana is a family-friendly event for anyone looking to spend quality time with their family and friends.

Games will again feature a virtual scavenger hunt this year. According to their office,

All participants will have the chance to complete fun missions, earn points, and gain entries into the Games of Acadiana drawing for a chance to win....

Games of Acadiana Photo courtesy of milesperret.org loading...

A kickoff party will be on Saturday, May 31. The first day of play will open on Friday, May 30, and run through Saturday, June 14.

Best of all, this is a free event! It is free to play Games of Acadiana's scavenger hunt, and you can win prizes.

Win Prizes Photo courtesy of Nick Fewings, 0sG1ewV5MWY, via Unsplash loading...

What Are Some Prizes People Can Win?

Gift cards

Tech Prizes

Grand prize of $10,000

How Do I Sign Up For Games of Acadiana's Free Scavenger Hunt?

To sign up for Games of Acadiana, please visit milesperret.org/GOA.

If you have any questions, please call 337-984-1920.