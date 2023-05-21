Remembering NFL Legend Jim Brown: The Greatest Running Back of All-Time

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The legendary Jim Brown passed away this week. Regarded by many as the greatest running back of all time, the 87-year-old led a full life as not only an outstanding NFL player but also as an actor and as a civil rights activist.

Brown was remembered by the team he starred for from 1957-1965, the Cleveland Browns.

When anyone passes away, whether they be a celebrity person, a loved one, or a friend, we think about what they accomplished while here on Earth with us and what legacy they left behind. The same is true for Brown, a player I could watch highlight footage of for hours.

I also thought about the best running backs I've ever seen, as well as some of my favorites.

Growing up, running back was always my favorite position. And, as someone who played on the Offensive Line in high school, it's a position I grew to respect even more considering how rough the game is on them (Just watch A Football Life - Earl Campbell and you will see what I mean).

BELOW is a list of my favorites running backs - from the NFL to College to High School. Check out my list and tell me yours!