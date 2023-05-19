Legendary Running Back Jim Brown has Passed Away

Breaking News, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network the legendary running back and activist Jim Brown has passed away. His wife Monique Brown released a statement.

Jim Brown was not only a great football player but he also was a huge contributor to the civil rights movement. He was responsible for creating Amer-I-Can, an organization that was designed to help disadvantaged inner-city youth and ex-convicts. Not only was he great on the field but he was an amazing man off the field.

For his career, Brown rushed for 12,312 yards, scored 106 rushing touchdowns, and had 2,499 receiving yards. Jim Brown revolutionized the position of running back and is still considered one of the best of all time.

The world lost a great man today in Brown. From his activism to his play on the field the world will miss Brown. May he rest in peace.