Report: LaMar Morgan To Be Named Louisiana’s Next Defensive Coordinator

According to a report from Bruce Feldman, a college football writer for Fox Sports, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are planning on hiring LaMar Morgan as the team's next defensive coordinator.

Morgan will be brought back to Louisiana after spending the 2021 season at Vanderbilt as the team's cornerbacks coach. His first coaching job was as a graduate assistant with Vanderbilt from 2012-2013, where he coached a defense that was 13th in the nation in interceptions.

After that, he was the defensive backs coach at Western Carolina from 2014-2015 and then UL-Monroe in 2016-2017. He then spent a year at the University of Houston as the safeties coach in 2018 before coming to Louisiana to be the cornerbacks coach under former head coach Billy Napier from 2019-2021.

According to ragincajuns.com, Morgan worked directly with Louisiana cornerbacks such as Michael Jacquet III, Eric Garror, and AJ Washington. He took Vanderbilt's cornerback coaching job for the 2021 season, but it is being reported that he's coming back to Lafayette.

His first defensive coordinator job opportunity will come at his alma mater. His history with Louisiana isn't limited to just coaching cornerbacks. The university is also the home of his former playing days.

Morgan was a four-year starter at safety for Louisiana from 2003-2007 where he appeared in 40 games with 111 tackles, four interceptions and nine pass breakups.

Getty Images

Morgan is someone who is familiar with the area and has spent time at Louisiana as both a player and a coach. This is one of the first big hires for head coach Michael Desormeaux's coaching staff, and he will be welcomed back home to Lafayette.

