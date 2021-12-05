UL Hires Michael Desormeaux As The Next Head Football Coach

Louisiana makes it official and hires the new head coach of its football team, Michael Desormeaux. This move was a promotion from within the team, as Coach Desormeaux was Billy Napier's Co-Offensive Coordinator this past season.

Coach Desormeaux has been on this Ragin' Cajuns coaching staff for the past 6 seasons. So if there is anybody who knows this team and understands the cULture that has been set it is Coach Michael Desormeaux.