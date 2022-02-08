Pelicans Trade for Blazers Guard CJ McCollum, Two Others

Cj McCollum, the second-best player on the Portland Trail Blazers over the last 6 seasons, is reportedly heading to New Orleans to join the Pelicans.

In desperate need of consistent shooting from the guard position, acquiring McCollum will help New Orleans in a big way.

McCollum, 30, was the 10th overall pick of the 2013 Draft and has spent his entire NBA career in Portland.

He has never been an All-Star, but has been on the fringe of making the roster on multiple occasions, and was awarded the 2016 MIP (Most Improved Player) honor.

While full details of the trade are not yet available, Josh Hart will undoubtedly be missed by New Orleans.

His motor, hustle, and leadership were a key part of the Pelicans climbing back from a 3-16 start to the season into the current 10 spot in the Western Conference.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker has potential but has struggled to find consistency during his two+ years with the Pelicans, while Tomas Satoransky has been bad in his lone season with New Orleans, but his $10 million salary will help complete the trade.

Didi Louzada only appeared in 3 games, served a 25 game suspension this season for violating the terms of the NBA's anti-drug program, and is currently rehabbing a torn medial meniscus in his left knee.

