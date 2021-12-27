Report: Saints Expected to Sign Pair of Veterans for Tonight’s Game

Running out of available players for tonight's game against the Miami Dolphins (7-7), the New Orleans Saints (7-7) plan on signing a pair of veteran free agents to fill out the roster, according to Jeff Duncan.

With 21 players and 4 coaches on the COVID-19 reserve list, as well as key players on injured reserve, New Orleans is trying to have 48 available players this evening.

Linebacker Justin March-Lillard has been in the league since 2015 as part of 6 different rosters, carving out a niche on special teams.

Defensive tackle/defensive end Ethan Westbrooks signed with the St. Louis Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2014, playing his first 5 seasons with STL/L.A.

He was in training camp with the Raiders and 49ers the last 3 years, but failed to make their roster, and has not played in an NFL game since 2018.

As Duncan reports, both players must test negative for COVID-19 today, which is anything but a guarantee.

Here are the 21 players currently on the COVID-19 reserve List and unavailable for tonight's matchup:

Linebacker Kwon Alexander, wide receiver/returner Deonte Harris, defensive tackle Malcolm Roach, offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins, cornerback KeiVarae Russell defensive end Carl Granderson, linebacker DeMario Davis, special teamer/safety J.T. Gray, running back Dewayne Washington, right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, tight end Adam Trautman, tight end Juwan Johnson, quarterback Taysom Hill, quarterback Trevor Siemian, guard James Carpenter, right tackle Jordan Mills, defensive tackle Christian Ringo, defensive end Jalyn Holmes, linebacker Kaden Elliss, safety Jeff Heath, and strong safety Malcolm Jenkins.

Despite the obstacles, the Saints are ready to play in front of their fans.

Kickoff tonight from the Caesars Superdome is scheduled for 7:15.

Listen to all the action, including the pregame show which starts at 5:00pm, game, postgame show, and "The Point After" call-in show on ESPN Lafayette, and 97.3 The Dawg.

