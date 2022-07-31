A motorcyclist is listed in critical condition and is suffering from severe injuries following a crash Sunday night in the 600 block of S. College Road shortly before 8:00 p.m.

Lafayette Police say the male rider struck a curb and lost control, then was ejected from the motorcycle. Paramedics arrived on scene as officers were performing life saving measures and transported him to an area hospital.

600 block of S. College Road, google maps 600 block of S. College Road, google maps loading...

As you can see in the map above, the 600 block of S. College Drive is near the road's intersection with Johnston Street.

Man Identified in Fatal Motorcycle Crash at Lafayette Roundabout

Last week, KPEL reported on a motorcycle crash that caused a motorcyclist to lose his life when his motorcycle crashed into the roundabout at the intersection of Ridge Road and Rue Du Belier.

Roundabout Ridge Road and Rue Du Belier, google street view Roundabout Ridge Road and Rue Du Belier, google street view loading...

He was unresponsive at the scene as paramedics took him to the hospital in critical condition after the motorcycle flipped over the roundabout.

The man later died from his injuries. He is identified as 65-year-old Raphael Reviere of Lafayette.

Popular Lafayette Restaurants that are Now Gone

70 Google Maps Images That Show How Much Lafayette Has Changed