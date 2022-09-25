Rihanna Set To Headline Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show

Don't call it a comeback...call it a MASSIVE one.

The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2023.

Speculation started swirling earlier this week when Apple announced it will be taking over the Halftime Show entertainment from Pepsi. People were speculating Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and Doja Cat among a few.

When Roc Nation jumped into the mix...we all knew that RiRi was on her way back to music after years of being away.

Will Rihanna drop new music before then? Will she drop new music during her Halftime Show? The bottom line is: SHE IS DROPPING NEW MUSIC. Her last album was in 2016.

It's going to be an INSANE show. I haven't seen excitement like this for a Halftime show in a WHILE. The Navy is back in business, after being inactive (musically) for 7 years.

Twitter is on fire with the reactions.