R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Announces Date and Time for This Year’s Game

Officials with the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl along with the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation have announced that the 2022 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl will take place on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 8:00 pm CST.

The game will be televised on ESPN.

This year will mark the 22nd anniversary of the game which pits teams from the Sun Belt Conference and Conference USA at the Caesars Superdome.

“The R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Committee, staff and volunteers are excited to once again showcase the City of New Orleans and the State of Louisiana to a primetime audience on ESPN,” R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Executive Director Billy Ferrante said. “We are looking forward to celebrating the great tradition of bowl season and the accomplishments of participating schools, alongside their alumni, students and fans this December.”

The R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl and its affiliated events generate a significant fiscal impact on the Greater New Orleans region. It is estimated that the game generates an economic impact in excess of $20 million annually.

Of course, Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns fans may want to make note of the date of this year's game as the program has played in this bowl six times out of the last 11 years.

The Cajuns played in the 2021 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl and defeated Marshall by a final score of 36-21.