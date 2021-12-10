Complete Events Schedule for 2021 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns will be taking on the Marshall Thundering Herd in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at Caesar's Superdome on Saturday, December 18th.

Tickets for the game are now available to all Cajuns fans. To purchase yours, visit the 2021 Louisiana Football Bowl Central page.

The University and its Alumni Association will be hosting a plethora of fun events leading up to the big game. All of the following events are open to the public, and all are invited to partake.

Note: Some events listed below have COVID-19 vaccination or testing requirements. PCR tests will be available at the Ragin' Cajuns Store located on St. Mary Blvd. on Wednesday, December 15 from 9:00 am - 6:00 pm.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

1:00 pm

Cajun Walk: Official Send-Off of the Ragin' Cajuns @ Russo Park | Help send the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football team off in style. Cheer on the team with one last Cajun Walk of the year as they depart to prepare in New Orleans.

Friday, Dec. 17

2:30 - 6:30 pm

Ragin' Cajuns Fan Fest @ Sheraton New Orleans Hotel | This reception in the 5th floor Grand Ballroom is open to all Ragin' Cajuns fans with live music provided by Wayne Toups. A cash bar will be available.

5:00 - 7:00 pm

New Orleans Pelicans Pregame Party @ Smoothie King Center | Kickoff your NOLA Bowl weekend with a pregame party and basketball. The pregame party is free to attend, but game tickets are required to enter. REGISTER NOW >>

7:00 pm

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks & Smoothie King Center | Discounted tickets to the game are offered to all Ragin' Cajuns fans. GET TICKETS >>

Saturday, Dec. 18

2:00 pm

Bus Trip departing from Cajun Field | Don't miss the bus! Join the Alumni Association on the way to the New Orleans Bowl. Check-in begins at 1:30 pm. The bus departs Cajun Field at 2:00 pm sharp. REGISTER NOW >>

4:30 pm

Will Call Window Opens @ Caesars Superdome | Fans can pick up their purchased tickets at the Will Call window at the Superdome.

5:00 - 7:30 pm

Pregame Tailgate Party @ Caesar's Superdome Bienville Room | Ragin' Cajuns fans are invited to a pregame tailgate party in the Bienville Room at the Superdome. Live music will be provided by Nik'l Beer & Storyville Stompers. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Admission is free, but you are entering the game at this time, so all guests are required to present game tickets to enter. Enter through Gate B, no exit and re-entry allowed after entering the Superdome.

6:30 pm

Superdome gates open | All gates open for public entrance.

7:30 pm

Pregame Field Performance Begins | Pride of Acadiana performs the UL Fight Song.

8:15 pm

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Kick-Off @ Caesar's Superdome | Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Marshall Thundering Herd GET TICKETS >>

Caesar's Superdome Policies & Cashless Operations >>