NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - It's bowl week as the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns get ready to take on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Saturday, December 16th at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Get our free mobile app

While we are excited about the Cajuns' school-record sixth consecutive bowl appearance and a return trip to New Orleans for the seventh time overall since 2011, let's be honest: the food is a huge part of the fan experience. And New Orleans is unlike any other bowl host city in that the food sets it apart from other bowl venues.

With that in mind, we were wondering: Where are Ragin' Cajuns fans eating while in NOLA for the bowl game?

While we did get some sad but true responses such as "One out in the open, during daylight hours, so your car won't get broken into," we also got some great recommendations, as well as an idea as to where you can celebrate this weekend with fans of a like rooting interest.

Mother's Restaurant on Poydras Street (Most Popular Choice)

Customer Review: "Just dined here for the first time. It was AMAZING! The people who work here are so friendly and helpful. You place your order at the register and pay there and they bring the food to your table. It’s great portions, tasty, comfort food, with all of the options you would expect in the Big Easy. They serve breakfast all day; which is what we had. Try the bread pudding and famous Mother’s biscuits. Definitely would recommend and well worth the money."

Parkway Bakery and Tavern on Hagan Avenue

Customer Review: "Best shrimp Po-boy and best bread pudding. Love the place. Great food and desserts. Friendly staff."

Deanie's Seafood on Lake Avenue

Customer Review: "One of my favorite restaurants when I visit home. The customer service is excellent and the food is fresh and delicious! The picture is real , just like you see it there is how it looks when your meal is served. Grab you a great libation and relax!"

Felix's Restaurant & Oyster Bar on Bourbon Street

Customer Review: "I went here this past week and even w/ the large crowds our waitress V was on top of it all and it never felt rushed. Had a great time food was amazing."