New Orleans Was Supposed To Host 2024 Super Bowl But Not Now And Here’s Why

The city of New Orleans and the Ceaser's Superdome have hosted all sorts of major sporting events like the NCAA Final Four, the college football national championship, and several Super Bowls over the years.

The Superdome is also the host of the Louisiana High School football state championships, The New Orleans Bowl in College football, and has hosted some of the biggest names in music with stadium concerts.

New Orleans was slated to host Super Bowl 58 after the 2023 season ended but it has been announced that it will not happen now. Why, you ask?

Dallas Cowboys v New Orleans Saints Getty Images loading...

The Super Bowl is slated to be played on Sunday, February 10th, 2024. The problem is, Mardi Gras will take place on Tuesday, February 13th, 2024 so the decision was made for New Orleans to not host the Super Bowl in 2024 due to the conflicts of the Mardi Gras season.

We all know how big Mardi Gras is for the state of Louisiana and especially in New Orleans so it was a good call to move it because the city probably couldn't handle all the folks that come in for Mardi Gras and then pile on top of that sports fans that would invade the city for the Super Bowl too. What a mess that would be.

Super Bowl 58 was moved from New Orleans to Las Vegas and will be hosted in sin city on February 10th, 2024. The good news is, New Orleans didn't lose their chance to host the Super Bowl though. They will host Super Bowl 59 a year later. That game will be played on Sunday, February 9th, 2025.