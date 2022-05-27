Acadiana Memorial Day Weekend Events

Memorial Day Weekend is approaching fast and there are several things that are taking place in the Acadiana area.

Here are a few events taking place on Memorial Day:

Memorial Day Ceremony

May 30, 2022

6-8 pm

Bouligny Plaza at 128 W. Main St New Iberia, La

Come join in a celebration commemorating all of our fallen soldiers with a flag ceremony, 21 gun salute, and harmony of patriotic music.

Memorial Day Mass

Monday, May 30, 2022

10 am

Resurrection Chapel of Calvary Cemetary is located at 355 Teurlings Drive Lafayette, La

Bishop Douglas Deshotel along with the Diocese of Lafayette and St. Genevieve Catholic Church welcomes everyone to come together to celebrate a Memorial Day Mass in honor of our fallen soldiers.

Annual Memorial Day Service

Monday, May 30

9 am

Fountain Memorial Funeral Homes and Cemetary is located at 1010 Pandora St Lafayette, La

11th Annual Wear Blue: Run to Remember

May 30, 2022

6 am

The Fresh Market at 1810 Kaliste Saloom Rd Lafayette, La

Run or walk the 11th Annual Wear Blue: Run to Remember in honor of our soldiers who have lost the battle. There will be a 5k, 10k, and half marathon with water spots provided along the route.

Memorial Day Prayer Service

May 30, 2022

3-5 pm

Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery located at 2111 W. Pinhook Road

Now we know that Memorial Day is a day to reflect and remember and we would never want to be disrespectful toward the day. But we also realize that summer is upon us and that this coming weekend is a four-day weekend for most people. So if you need to get the kids out of the house and maybe have some family fun together there are a few events happening over the weekend that you should know about.

2nd Annual Localpalooza

Downtown Lafayette

Saturday, May 28, 2022, and Sunday, May 29, 2022, from 2 pm until 9 pm

Admission is free and there will be food and drinks available for purchase.

Cajun Heartland State Fair

May 26- June 5, 2022

On the grounds of the Cajundome and Cajun Field.

