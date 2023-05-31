LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - As the summer driving season begins, the roadwork continues across Lafayette and the surrounding areas.

You can expect to see more teenage drivers on the road, so watch out for them and be patient with them. Parents, please ensure you are doing everything in your power to communicate to them the importance of being a driver on the roadways.

Also, as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month comes to a close, please don't forget to be cautious around riders on the roads. And, riders, please ensure you have a valid motorcycle license, take a safe rider class, and adhere to the equipment guidelines shared by Louisiana DOTD officials.

Nighttime Closures Happening on Interstate 10 in St. Martin Parish for Asphalt Paving Operations

DOTD crews will be out on I-10 conducting alternating nightly lane closures from mile marker 108 (1 mile from Breaux Bridge) to mile marker 117 (2 miles from Cecilia/Henderson) this week. Workers are closing lanes in both directions from 8:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday nights, weather permitting, as they perform asphalt paving operations.

Drivers can expect delays as travel lanes will be reduced to one lane through the immediate construction zone.

Emergency vehicles will have access through the construction zone.

Daytime Traffic Closures Happening Saturday on the Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette, Louisiana

Tree removal is the reason for a daytime traffic closure scheduled to happen on Saturday, June 3, on the Evangeline Thruway (US 90). The left and middle lane EASTBOUND will be closed between Mudd Avenue and E. Simcoe Street from 7:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., weather permitting.

Evangeline Thruway, google maps Evangeline Thruway, google maps loading...

Emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass but may encounter delays.

Other Closures Happening Across Lafayette Parish

There are a couple of closures happening in Lafayette Parish that we want to make you aware of.

Mills Street just north of Benoit Road is closed until Friday, June 2, as crews replace infrastructure under Mills Street to improve drainage along Bayou Carencro Lateral 9A

Austria Road Bridge south of Duson crossing Bayou Queue de Tortue between B Robin Rd. and Landry Rd. is closed indefinitely. The bridge has been removed and a new bridge is being designed to put in its place at a date yet to be determined as funding is pending.