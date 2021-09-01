Ron White Performs In Lake Charles This Sunday

Comedian Ron White will be performing in Lake Charles this weekend.

White was born on December 18, 1956 in Fritch, Texas. He dreamed of being a comedian from a young age. White joined the Navy at 17 and after serving his time he lived in Mexico for a short period of time before returning to the United States to pursue comedy.

Ron White has sold over 14 million records and all four of his comedy albums charted #1 on the Billboard Comedy Charts.

He will take the Grand Event Center stage this Sunday, September 5 at 8:00pm. The Golden Nugget also has the opportunity for you to purchase a VIP experience with a Q & A session with Ron White, photos, a swag bag, and an autograph.

