Ronnie Milsap Performing In Lake Charles Later This Month

Music legend Ronnie Milsap is coming to Lake Charles to headline the Marshland Festival later this month.

Over his historic career, Milsap has amassed six grammy awards, sold over 35 million records and had 40 number one hit songs. Mainly known as a country artist before 1979, that would all change with his crossover hit Smokey Mountain Rain in 1980. After that he would continue to pump our crossover hits unitl 1992.

If you're looking for great food and great music then the Marshland Festival is the place to be.

The 2021 Marshland Festival Lineup:

Friday, July 30th

5:00pm --Caden Gillard

6:00pm -- Casey Peveto

7:30pm -- Greg Blanchard

9:00pm -- Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition

10:30pm -- Wayne Toups

Saturday, July 31st

10:00am -- Louisiana Express

11:30am -- John Dale Hebert

12:30pm -- Charlie Wayne

2:00pm -- Steel Shot

3:30pm -- Johnny Jimenez

5:00pm -- Waters Edge

6:30pm -- Jamie Bergeron

8:00pm -- Parish County Line

9:00pm -- Dustin Sonnier

10:30pm -- Ronnie Milsap