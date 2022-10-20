Runaway Teen: Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Trying to Find Girl
17-year-old Valerie Ann Boudreaux has run away from home and the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office needs your help bringing her back.
Sheriff Tommy Romero says Valerie was last seen leaving her home in the 4100 block of Jefferson Island Road in Iberia Parish. Authorities believe she is still in Iberia Parish.
Here is the description given for Valerie:
- Gender: Female
- Height: 5 Feet, 3 Inches
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Green
- Weight: Approximately 150 pounds
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Valerie Ann Boudreaux, you are urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.
