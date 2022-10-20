Runaway Teen: Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Trying to Find Girl

17-year-old Valerie Ann Boudreaux has run away from home and the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office needs your help bringing her back.

Sheriff Tommy Romero says Valerie was last seen leaving her home in the 4100 block of Jefferson Island Road in Iberia Parish. Authorities believe she is still in Iberia Parish.

Here is the description given for Valerie:

Gender: Female

Height: 5 Feet, 3 Inches

Hair: Black

Eyes: Green

Weight: Approximately 150 pounds

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Valerie Ann Boudreaux, you are urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.

The Top News Stories For The Week Of October 10 The top news stories at KPEL for the last week.