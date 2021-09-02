Rundown of Players Signed to Saints Practice Squad

The Saints announced players who they released on Tuesday but reached a contract agreement to return to the team via the practice squad on Wednesday.

Fullback Alex Armah Jr., wide receiver Kawaan Baker, offensive tackle Caleb Benenoch, defensive tackle Josiah Bronson Jr., defensive tackle Albert Huggins, linebcker Wynton McManis, defensive back Bryan Mills, defensive back KeiVarae Russell, wide receiver Kevin White, wide receiver Easop Winston Jr. and tight end Ethan Wolf all had hopes to make the 53 man regular-season roster throughout training camp and preseason.

For now, they'll have to work their way up from the practice squad, as all were signed to the Saints practice squad Wednesday.

In addition, the New Orleans reportedly added cornerback Ka'Dar Hollman to the PS as well.

How much does a practice squad player earn? It depends on how long they've been in the league.

More movement at the end of the 53 man roster and practice squad will likely occur between now and the season opener on September 12th.

Top 7 New Orleans Saints Inside Linebackers of All-Time

Top 7 New Orleans Saints Outside Linebackers of All-Time

Top Ten Saints Safeties of All-Time