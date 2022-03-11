Yesterday it was reported that Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was detained by police after he was mistakenly accused of trying to rob a Bank of America location in Atlanta. Now, the body cam video has been released.

Ryan Coogler Detained

In January of this year, Coogler was trying to withdraw a large sum of money ($12,000) from his account, but was mistaken by the bank teller to be a bank robber.

The video shows Coogler waiting for his transaction to be completed when two police officers, one of which drew his weapon, approached and detained him. He was immediately thrown off guard by the interaction, and cooperated fully.

As the officers are walking out with Coogler, one of the employees of the bank can be heard telling one of the officers, "Good job, guys."

Two other men who were waiting on Coogler in a SUV outside of the bank were also detained.

Perspective

After police determined that he was legally trying to withdraw money from his own account, The Fruitvale Station director can be seen on the bodycam footage giving the story from his perspective to the police officers.

Coogler, in talking with the police officers, says, "Y'all are explaining y'alls perspective, right? Y'all are the ones with guns and vests. You understand what I'm saying?"

He continues,

"What's my perspective? At the bank, she never said it was a f---ing problem. I said, 'Hey is that going to be okay with you?' She said, 'Yeah.' I put my own card in. I put my own pin (number) in. She asked to see my ID. I gave it to her. And she goes in the back, and I'm waiting for the the...people keep coming out, 'Hey they taking care of you. They taking care of you. It's just taking a little while. Next thing I hear f---ing glocks. I hear glocks being pulled out, that's what I hear. I hear glocks being pulled out from unholstering, 'Hey sir, can I talk to you for a minute?' You understand what I'm saying? So, you see my perspective."

According to a report, in an effort to be discreet about his withdrawal (which, can you blame him? I get nervous walking out of a bank with $50 much less $12,000), handed the bank teller a withdrawal slip with a note that allegedly read, “I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I’d like to be discreet.”

The bank teller misconstrued this as an attempted bank robbery and alerted her boss. The two of them then contacted authorities.

Apology Accepted

Coogler said in a statement to Variety, "This situation should never have happened. However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on."

“We deeply regret that this incident occurred. It never should have happened and we have apologized to Mr. Coogler,” Bank of America said in a statement to CNN.

In addition to helming the massively successful Marvel movie Black Panther and the aforementioned Fruitvale Station, Coogler also directed the Rocky sequel/spin-off Creed (all three starring Michael B. Jordan). He is currently working on the follow-up to Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, due out November 11th.