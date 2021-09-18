The 42 Most Expensive First Appearance Comic Books From The MCU

Get our free mobile app

Comic books are king right now. Record setting comic book sales have been taking place on a regular basis for the last couple of years. Including a recent sale that set a new all-time record for most expensive comic book ever sold. That book was a copy of Amazing Fantasy #15, which is the first appearance of Spider-Man...and that will appear on our list.

One of the biggest drivers for comic book price increases has been the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

When a rumor surfaces for a character to debut in a Marvel movie, or on an MCU Disney+ show, the prices for key issues associated with the character spike. But it's not just rumors of characters coming to the screen for the first time. When the MCU announces a sequel, or the appearance of an existing character in a new project, spikes are shooting off as well.

Then there are some heavy hitter characters who have seen massive increases in their first appearance books after appearing in new projects. Characters like Loki, Scarlett Witch, Sam Wilson, and Vision are great examples of this.

But even the biggest of the big Marvel characters keep seeing the values of their books increase by crazy numbers. Beyond the record breaking sale of Spider-Man's first appearance, a ton of value has been added to first appearances for The Hulk, Thor, and Iron Man...even without them appearing in projects recently.

Check out these updated prices of MCU characters' first appearances for September of 2021...