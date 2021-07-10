Who Is New MCU Star, Yelena Belova, From Black Widow?

Get our free mobile app

Geeks all over the Ark-La-Tex are getting back to the movies, and back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in droves today as Black Widow debuts (finally). The movie was supposed to be released back in 2020, but due to the COVID pandemic, the movie was delayed until this summer.

For a lot of fans, they're going into the movie knowing its set up as a "goodbye" to the MCU from Scarlett Johansson. She's played Natasha Romanoff, Black Widow, in the MCU since her debut in 2010's Iron Man 2. Most fans have also picked up on the fact that this movie will also act as the start of a new run in the MCU for another Black Widow. Making this more of a baton hand-off.

When it was announced that Florence Pugh was being cast opposite of Johansson in the Black Widow film, and that she would play Yelena Belova, the new path was clear.

Comic book fans know a lot about Yelana Belova already. She's been in the comic book Marvel Universe since 1999, and has had a lot of heavy story arcs. Here's a deep breakdown on WHO Yelena Belova is...

With Pugh being cast in the role, an actress who has already been nominated for an Academy Award, Marvel signaled that they have big plans for Belova. She's getting her debut in this new Black Widow film, and is then set to appear in the Hawkeye show that will debut later this year on the Disney+ streaming service.

